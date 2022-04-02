iPad Air 5 Features Pull Tabs for Easier Battery Replacements

by

Apple last month released the fifth-generation iPad Air, with key new features including an M1 chip, 5G support for cellular models, an upgraded front camera with Center Stage support, and up to a 2x faster USB-C port for data transfer. As it turns out, Apple also made an internal change to the device that repair advocates may appreciate.

ifixit ipad air 5 battery pull tabs

iFixit image showing fifth-generation iPad Air's battery pull tabs

According to repair website iFixit, the new iPad Air's battery cells have stretch-release pull tabs on the underside for easier removal. In comparison, previous iPad Air models have completely glued-in battery cells that are more difficult to remove, with technicians commonly using a solvent like isopropyl alcohol to loosen the large amount of adhesive.

The pull tabs should make battery replacements easier for third-party repair shops and customers attempting do-it-yourself repairs, but Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers still replace the entire device when a customer needs a new battery for all iPad models, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The pull tabs could also have environmental benefits by making it easier for Apple's recycling partners to remove the battery from the iPad's aluminum enclosure.

Apple has been adding battery pull tabs to more devices, including the sixth-generation iPad mini and the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. However, despite having pull tabs, iFixit previously found that the iPad mini's battery is still glued down along the top and bottom edges, so it is not an entirely repair-friendly design. It's unclear if the new iPad Air's battery cells remain glued in to some degree as well.


Other devices with battery pull tabs include the iPhone 5s and newer, select iPad Pro models, and newer MacBook Air models.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
47 minutes ago at 10:43 am
The iPad battery replacement prices cost still the same. No changes on that. It just makes it easier for the technician to do a job quicker. ?

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
44 minutes ago at 10:46 am

The iPad battery replacement prices cost still the same. No changes on that. It just makes it easier for the technician to do a job quicker. ?
That is because Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers still replace the entire iPad when a customer needs a new battery. The new pull tabs really only benefit third-party repair shops and customers who attempt do-it-yourself repairs. My understanding based on iFixit's teardowns over the years is that iPads are difficult to repair because they contain large amounts of adhesive everywhere.
Score: 1 Votes
sorgo Avatar
sorgo
38 minutes ago at 10:52 am
What do you call a little tab?

…A tablet. ?

[ISPOILER]I’ll see myself out.[/ISPOILER]
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

