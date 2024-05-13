Apple Music Counting Down 100 Best Albums of All Time
Apple today announced a new 10-day event counting down the 100 best albums of all time, as judged by Apple Music experts and a select group of artists. The event will see Apple Music revealing 10 albums from the list per day alongside a new microsite featuring analysis of each album, interviews, and more.
"Putting this list together was a true labor of love, both in that it was incredibly difficult to do and in that we are all so passionate about it," said Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1. "We were tasked with selecting the 100 best — that's practically mission impossible. But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context. If this list sparks more debate among fans outside of Apple Music and gets people talking passionately about the music they love, then we've done what we set out to do."
The first 10 albums from the list revealed today include:
100. Body Talk, Robyn
99. Hotel California, Eagles
98. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott
97. Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine
96. Pure Heroine, Lorde
95. Confessions, USHER
94. Untrue, Burial
93. A Seat at the Table, Solange
92. Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator
91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, George Michael
The countdown event will also include a takeover of the Apple Music Hits station on Apple Music Radio, featuring specials with various Apple Music Radio hosts and ongoing features, plus exclusive on-demand content drops on Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. The event will culminate in a roundtable discussion among artists Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rodgers alongside Apple Music hosts Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden as the top 10 albums are revealed on Wednesday, May 22.
