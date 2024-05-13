Apple Music Counting Down 100 Best Albums of All Time

by

Apple today announced a new 10-day event counting down the 100 best albums of all time, as judged by Apple Music experts and a select group of artists. The event will see ‌Apple Music‌ revealing 10 albums from the list per day alongside a new microsite featuring analysis of each album, interviews, and more.

apple music 100 best albums

"Putting this list together was a true labor of love, both in that it was incredibly difficult to do and in that we are all so passionate about it," said Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1. "We were tasked with selecting the 100 best — that's practically mission impossible. But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context. If this list sparks more debate among fans outside of Apple Music and gets people talking passionately about the music they love, then we've done what we set out to do."

The first 10 albums from the list revealed today include:

100. Body Talk, Robyn
99. Hotel California, Eagles
98. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott
97. Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine
96. Pure Heroine, Lorde
95. Confessions, USHER
94. Untrue, Burial
93. A Seat at the Table, Solange
92. Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator
91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, George Michael

The countdown event will also include a takeover of the ‌Apple Music‌ Hits station on ‌Apple Music‌ Radio, featuring specials with various ‌Apple Music‌ Radio hosts and ongoing features, plus exclusive on-demand content drops on ‌Apple Music‌ and Apple Podcasts. The event will culminate in a roundtable discussion among artists Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rodgers alongside ‌Apple Music‌ hosts Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden as the top 10 albums are revealed on Wednesday, May 22.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
8 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Highly subjective, no one is going to be happy, better grab my popcorn.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
13 minutes ago at 06:47 am
My favorite country singer is probably Beyoncé
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
10 minutes ago at 06:50 am
A lot of the best music ever made is unknown to most people
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vipergts2207 Avatar
vipergts2207
10 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Quite a good mix of genres with the first 10.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dugbug Avatar
dugbug
8 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Hotel California at #99?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday May 9, 2024 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article155 comments
apple crush ad

Apple Apologizes for 'Crush' iPad Pro Ad, Won't Put It on TV

Friday May 10, 2024 8:32 am PDT by
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Read Full Article663 comments
iPad Air 150 Off Feature

Every Model of Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Friday May 10, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPad Pro M4 Silver and Space Black Feature Purple

iPad Pro's M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

Friday May 10, 2024 7:55 am PDT by
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
Read Full Article269 comments
magic keyboard 1

What’s New With the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Thursday May 9, 2024 1:44 pm PDT by
With the iPad Pro, Apple introduced an overhauled version of the Magic Keyboard to add new features that make using an iPad Pro feel more like using a Mac. If you’re thinking about buying one of the new iPad Pro models and don’t know if you should get a keyboard, this article walks through all of the new features. Design Apple hasn’t changed the underlying look of the Magic Keyboard, and...
Read Full Article214 comments