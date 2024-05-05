Apple Event This Week Expected to Last 'About 35 Minutes'
Apple will be holding its first event of the year this Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube.
How long will the event be? In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the video will have a runtime of "around 35 minutes."
Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories.
Here are the latest rumors:
- Two new iPad Pro models with the M4 chip, OLED displays, a thinner enclosure, thinner bezels, a matte screen option, a landscape-oriented front camera, other design changes, and possibly MagSafe wireless charging.
- Two new iPad Air models with the M2 chip and a landscape-oriented front camera, including a first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air.
- A new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with an aluminum enclosure, larger trackpad, and other design tweaks.
- A new Apple Pencil with haptic feedback and a "squeeze" gesture for certain actions. Vision Pro support is also possible, but might come with visionOS 2..
The event is taking place just over a month before Apple's annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 10 through June 14.
