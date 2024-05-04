Top Stories: Apple Event Preview, iPad Pro With M4 Chip Rumor, New Beats Headphones, and More

It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store.



Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's Beats brand, a roundup of rumors about updates to Apple's stock apps coming in iOS 18, and more changes to Apple's policies in the EU related to the Digital Markets Act, so read on below for all the details!



What to Expect From the May 7 Apple Event

Apple's first event of 2024 kicks off on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, and we've put together our usual pre-event guide outlining what we're expecting to see on Tuesday. Several new products are expected to be unveiled, including two new iPad Pro models, two new iPad Air models, an updated Apple Pencil, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPads.



One rumor was particularly surprising this week, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said there is a "strong possibility" that the new iPad Pro models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation M4 chip, rather than the M3 chip that debuted in the MacBook Pro and iMac six months ago. Gurman believes the M4 chip will have an upgraded Neural Engine that is able to process artificial intelligence (AI) tasks faster.

In addition, the new Apple Pencil is rumored to feature haptic feedback.



Will the New iPad Pro Really Have the M4 Chip?

Will the next iPad Pro models be equipped with the M4 chip instead of the M3 chip, or will this rumor end up being as wrong as the flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7 from a few years ago?



While it would be unprecedented for an M-series chip to debut in an iPad before a Mac, there is some evidence to suggest that the rumor might be true, so check out our story for more details about this possibility.



Beats Solo Buds Launching in June for Just $79.99

Apple unveiled two new Beats headphone models this week, including the on-ear Beats Solo 4 and the compact Beats Solo Buds.



Launching in June, the Beats Solo Buds are particularly interesting given their competitive $79.99 price point. Key features include ear tips with four size options, up to 18 hours of battery life, a USB-C carrying case, and Find My support on iOS and Android. However, the Solo Buds lack active noise cancellation, and the carrying case does not have a built-in battery.

In other Beats news, LeBron James and Daniel Ricciardo have been seen in public carrying an unreleased speaker very clearly descended from the discontinued Beats Pill family, so it looks like the popular portable speaker may be making a comeback in the not too distant future.



iOS 18 Rumored to Add New Features to These 16 Apps on Your iPhone

Apple's annual developers conference WWDC is now under six weeks away, and that means the iOS 18 beta is just around the corner.



iOS 18 is rumored to include major upgrades to many built-in iPhone apps, including Apple Music, Messages, Calculator, Notes, Safari, and others. We recently recapped new features that are expected on a per-app basis, so check out the list for a complete overview.



Apple Confirms iPadOS Will Get Same EU App Changes as iOS This Fall

All of the app-related changes recently introduced on iPhones in the EU will also be available on iPads in the EU starting later this fall, according to Apple.



This news comes after the EU ruled that the iPad is a "gatekeeper" platform. Apple has six months to comply with the Digital Markets Act on the iPad, so alternative app marketplaces, support for web browser engines other than WebKit, and more will likely be available by iPadOS 18.1.



