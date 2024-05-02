Apple Confirms iPadOS Will Get Same EU App Changes as iOS This Fall
Apple today confirmed that it will be bringing all of the app ecosystem changes made to iOS in the European Union to iPadOS in the fall. Earlier this week, the European Commission said that iPadOS is also a gatekeeper platform under the Digital Markets Act.
EU developers will be able to distribute iPad apps outside of the App Store using alternative app marketplaces or websites, and all of the same terms will apply. The Core Technology Fee will be charged for apps that are distributed outside of the App Store and have more than one million first annual installs, though there are exceptions for small developers, which Apple also announced today.
With iPadOS being added to the mix, Apple has also confirmed that users who install the same app on both iOS and iPadOS in a 12-month period will only generate one first annual install for that app rather than two, which should help developers keep below the CTF threshold.
As with the changes to iOS, the upcoming changes to iPadOS only apply to developers who distribute apps in the European Union and iPad users in the EU. For the rest of the world, there are no changes and apps will continue to be available only from the App Store.
Top Rated Comments
Most of the other artificial roadblockers they have going will fall like domino blocks (little to no resistance from Applw) with the EU starting their nitpicking period.
https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/09/scam-apps-ios-making-millions-revenue/
That core technology fee is the final obstacle that should be removed.