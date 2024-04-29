iPadOS Identified as Digital 'Gatekeeper' Under New EU Tech Rules
EU antitrust officials on Monday identified iPadOS, Apple's operating system for iPads, as a significant digital gatekeeper under the EU's new tech regulations, which carry strict requirements to promote fair competition and expand options for consumers.
The European Commission concluded that iPadOS plays a crucial role for business users accessing the market and that Apple holds a significant and sustained market position. The Commission has given Apple a six-month deadline to fully comply with the obligations set by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
This is a breaking story...
