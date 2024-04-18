12.9-Inch iPad Air Now Rumored to Feature Mini-LED Display
The rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air that is expected to be announced in May will be equipped with a mini-LED display like the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to Ross Young, CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants. The existing 10.9-inch iPad Air is equipped with a standard LCD panel, and the move to mini-LED technology for the 12.9-inch model would provide increased brightness for HDR content, deeper blacks, and more.
Young revealed this information in a post shared on social media platform X today. He said the 12.9-inch iPad Air will be using leftover mini-LED display panels from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and he touted lower power consumption as another benefit.
Given that Apple does not have existing inventory of 10.9-inch mini-LED display panels, it is likely that the smaller iPad Air will remain equipped with an LCD panel.
Meanwhile, the next iPad Pro models are widely expected to transition to OLED displays, which would eliminate backlighting to allow for higher contrast ratio with true blacks, and provide other enhancements compared to LCD and mini-LED technologies. The new iPad Pro models are also expected to be announced in May.
Popular Stories
iOS 18 is expected to be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri and many apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is also expected to introduce a more...
Game emulator apps have come and gone since Apple announced App Store support for them on April 5, but now popular game emulator Delta from developer Riley Testut is available for download. Testut is known as the developer behind GBA4iOS, an open-source emulator that was available for a brief time more than a decade ago. GBA4iOS led to Delta, an emulator that has been available outside of...
The first approved Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) emulator for the iPhone and iPad was made available on the App Store today following Apple's rule change. The emulator is called Bimmy, and it was developed by Tom Salvo. On the App Store, Bimmy is described as a tool for testing and playing public domain/"homebrew" games created for the NES, but the app allows you to load ROMs for any...
Apple today said it removed Game Boy emulator iGBA from the App Store for violating the company's App Review Guidelines related to spam (section 4.3) and copyright (section 5.2), but it did not provide any specific details. iGBA was a copycat version of developer Riley Testut's open-source GBA4iOS app. The emulator rose to the top of the App Store charts following its release this weekend,...
Last September, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models debuted with a new customizable Action button, offering faster access to a handful of functions, as well as the ability to assign Shortcuts. Apple is poised to include the feature on all upcoming iPhone 16 models, so we asked iPhone 15 Pro users what their experience has been with the additional button so far. The Action button replaces the switch ...
A week after Apple updated its App Review Guidelines to permit retro game console emulators, a Game Boy emulator for the iPhone called iGBA has appeared in the App Store worldwide. The emulator is already one of the top free apps on the App Store charts. It was not entirely clear if Apple would allow emulators to work with all and any games, but iGBA is able to load any Game Boy ROMs that...
Top Rated Comments
iPad: 64 GB, LED LCD
iPad Air: 128 GB, mini-LED LCD
iPad Pro: 256 GB, dual-stack OLED
I'm just afraid Apple won't update the base storage capacities of the Air and Pro at the same time as when they update the screens.
Pros to get OLED. Airs stay LCD, but with mini-LED. See above for my predictions.
However, they're still just rumours of course. Also, there is no guarantee a new iPad Air is coming out in 3 weeks, even though it's overdue.