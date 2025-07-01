Apple TV+ Announces MLB Friday Night Baseball Schedule for August

Apple and Major League Baseball this week announced the August schedule for Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader of MLB games streamed on Apple TV+ throughout the 2025 regular game season.



Friday Night Baseball is included with an ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription, at no additional cost. In the U.S., ‌Apple TV‌+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and it is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles with other Apple services.

The full July schedule is as follows:

Friday, 8/1

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

6:45 p.m. ET Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

7:10 p.m. ET Friday, 8/8

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:40 p.m. ET Houston Astros at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET Friday, 8/15

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

6:40 p.m. ET Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET Friday, 8/22

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

7:10 p.m. ET New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET Friday, 8/29

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants

10:15 p.m. ET

Available in 60 countries, Apple says Friday Night Baseball provides enhanced production quality, expert commentary, no local broadcast restrictions, and more.