Apple Refreshes Silicone Case and Watch Band Colors

Alongside the announcement of the new MacBook Air, Apple today refreshed the color options available with many of its iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.



Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe for ‌iPhone‌ is now available with new Soft Mint, Sunshine, Light Blue, and Pink color options.

Many of the new Apple Watch band colors match up with the refreshed silicone cases, with the exception of Raspberry and Ocean Blue. The new Apple Watch band color options are as follows:



Sport Loop : Soft Mint and Ocean Blue.

: Soft Mint and Ocean Blue. Sport Band : Soft Mint, Sunshine, and Light Blue.

: Soft Mint, Sunshine, and Light Blue. Braided Solo Loop : Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry.

: Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry. Solo Loop: Pink, Soft Mint, Ocean Blue.

All of the Apple Watch Hermès bands available directly from Apple also today received new color options:



Hermès Toile H Single Tour : Bleu Céleste/Écru and Framboise/Écru.

: Bleu Céleste/Écru and Framboise/Écru. Hermès Twill Jump Single Tour : Bleu Céleste/Bleu Jean and Jaune d'Or/Bleu Jean.

: Bleu Céleste/Bleu Jean and Jaune d'Or/Bleu Jean. Hermès Kilim Single Tour: Blanc and Bleu Céleste.

The refreshed lineup of accessories are available to order immediately.