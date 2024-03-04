Apple Refreshes Silicone Case and Watch Band Colors

by

Alongside the announcement of the new MacBook Air, Apple today refreshed the color options available with many of its iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

3 4 24 iPhone Case Refresh Feature
Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe for ‌iPhone‌ is now available with new Soft Mint, Sunshine, Light Blue, and Pink color options.

3 4 24 Sport Band Refresh Feature

Many of the new Apple Watch band colors match up with the refreshed silicone cases, with the exception of Raspberry and Ocean Blue. The new Apple Watch band color options are as follows:

  • Sport Loop: Soft Mint and Ocean Blue.
  • Sport Band: Soft Mint, Sunshine, and Light Blue.
  • Braided Solo Loop: Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry.
  • Solo Loop: Pink, Soft Mint, Ocean Blue.

All of the Apple Watch Hermès bands available directly from Apple also today received new color options:

  • Hermès Toile H Single Tour: Bleu Céleste/Écru and Framboise/Écru.
  • Hermès Twill Jump Single Tour: Bleu Céleste/Bleu Jean and Jaune d'Or/Bleu Jean.
  • Hermès Kilim Single Tour: Blanc and Bleu Céleste.

The refreshed lineup of accessories are available to order immediately.

Tags: Apple Watch Accessories, iPhone Accessories

Top Rated Comments

Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
21 minutes ago at 06:10 am

Still no USB-C Mac accessories. How in the world iPad accessories transitioned to USB-C years ago but not the Mac accessories?
A warehouse the size of Alaska with unsold lightning cables and accessories… gotta offload that inventory.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Mac Daz Avatar
Apple Mac Daz
10 minutes ago at 06:21 am

No fine woven refresh. Im shocked :cool:
They need to ditch em and go back to leather
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am

Alongside the announcement of the new MacBook Air, Apple today refreshed the color options available with many of its iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.
No new FineWoven case in the color Rotten Banana Brown ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/02/26/finewoven-iphone-cases-brown-like-rotten-banana/')? So disappointed. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
No fine woven refresh. Im shocked :cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
25 minutes ago at 06:06 am
These colors remind me of iPhone 5C

Everything is a cycle
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ELman Avatar
ELman
22 minutes ago at 06:08 am

No fine woven refresh. Im shocked :cool:
That's the ultra-fine line coming soon.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Source: Apple to Announce New Products This Week

Sunday March 3, 2024 11:38 am PST by
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Read Full Article215 comments
Apple Maps vs Google Maps Feature

Apple Maps vs. Google Maps: Which Is Better?

Friday March 1, 2024 7:10 am PST by
Apple Maps has been providing navigational guidance to Apple users for almost 13 and a half years now, and much has changed about the app in that time. However, according to data from Canalys, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. still have Google Maps downloaded as an alternative to Apple Maps, which comes preinstalled on all iPhones. We want to hear from MacRumors readers. Which do...
Read Full Article453 comments
apple tv plus banner

Apple TV+ Gains Over 50 Movies for a Limited Time

Friday March 1, 2024 6:29 am PST by
Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time. The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include: 21 Jump Street 300 American Sniper Argo ...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPad Air 12

Gurman: No Apple Event Planned for Upcoming iPads and Macs

Sunday March 3, 2024 5:09 am PST by
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Read Full Article174 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Thursday February 29, 2024 11:41 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, both the USB-C and Lightning versions. The new firmware is version 6E188, up from the prior 6B34 firmware released in December. Apple does not often provide details or notes on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Note that this software is limited to developers at the...
Read Full Article54 comments