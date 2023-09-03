iPhone 15 'FineWoven' Cases May Match New Magnetic Apple Watch Band and Come in 10 Color Options

by

Apple's upcoming "FineWoven" cases for the iPhone 15 lineup, designed to be a replacement for its leather cases, will match a new Apple Watch band and be available in ten different color options, according to the device collector and leaker known as "Kosutami."

apple finewoven case colors
In a recent tweet, Kosutami explained that the new line of cases will be available in Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific Blue, Wisteria, Antique White, Butter Yellow, Orange, and Pink color options. As illustrated by several of the alleged pictures of the new cases that have recently circulated online, Kosutami added that the cases have rubber-wrapped edges that are a little darker than the color of the rear "woven" part of the case. The leaker believes that "FineWoven" is Apple's officially chosen name for the new material.

Kosutami previously claimed that Apple is planning to release a new woven fabric band with a magnetic buckle alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. Now, the leaker has clarified that the band is set to be made out of the same material as the new line of premium iPhone cases. The magnetic band will apparently retail for $99, the same price tag as the Braided Solo Loop, and could be similar to the Modern Buckle in terms of design.

Earlier this month, rumors suggested that Apple plans to eliminate leather cases for the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, and subsequent information pointed toward the possibility of a leather alternative with a woven fabric look, with some reports pointing to the name "FineWoven."

Images of ‌iPhone‌ cases with the "FineWoven" name have been shared online in recent weeks, but the pictured accessories are almost certainly Chinese clones. As such, they are likely based on legitimate information about what Apple is expected to release, but could deviate from the final product in unexpected ways.

Apple will host a special event on Tuesday, September 12 with the tagline "Wonderlust." It is expected to see the official unveiling of the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌, second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and a range of new accessories such as a USB-C AirPods Pro MagSafe charging case, "FineWoven" ‌iPhone‌ cases, and a new Apple Watch band.

