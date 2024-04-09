Apple Event for New iPads Still Considered 'Unlikely' Following Delays

by

Apple is "unlikely" to hold an event to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, according to sources cited by Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes.

M3 iPad Feature 3
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman already said Apple was not planning to hold an event for the new iPads, but he made this claim back in early March, before it was reported that the devices were postponed due to manufacturing delays. With the new iPads now expected to launch in early May, DigiTimes believes Apple is still not planning to hold an event.

Instead of an event, it is likely that Apple will announce the new iPads in a press release shared on its website, as it did for the MacBook Air models with the M3 chip in early March. Gurman believes Apple will announce the new iPads by the second week of May, barring any further delays due to production challenges.

Gurman said two factors contributing to the new iPads being delayed were Apple still finishing iPadOS software development for the new iPads, and advanced manufacturing techniques for the OLED displays that the devices will use.

A recap of the iPad-related products that Apple is expected to announce:

It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last released new iPads, so customers have been waiting a long time for updated models to launch. 2023 was the first year in which Apple did not release any new iPads in the device's history.

jclardy Avatar
jclardy
46 minutes ago at 06:44 am
The real delay is probably in the marketing department. "How do we sell a device that is barely more capable than the 2018 model in 2024?"

MBP/MBA all have high end software that differentiates them from year to year even with small performance gains. On iPad...you really don't have that.
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
49 minutes ago at 06:41 am
Ok digitimes, we already got this from Mark G weeks ago..dont need to copy paste
slippery-pete Avatar
slippery-pete
33 minutes ago at 06:58 am

The real delay is probably in the marketing department. "How do we sell a device that is barely more capable than the 2018 model in 2024?"

MBP/MBA all have high end software that differentiates them from year to year even with small performance gains. On iPad...you really don't have that.
Simple solution, don't buy one.
AppZ.Zero Avatar
AppZ.Zero
24 minutes ago at 07:07 am
They dont need an event for just new processors. This doesnt change anything about the device and is just model maintenance, thats it. Software is limiting the iPad, not Hardware.
TheLinkster Avatar
TheLinkster
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
I wonder which set of dice Gurman is playing with today.
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
16 minutes ago at 07:15 am

I wonder which set of dice Gurman is playing with today.
Its a random number generator using Apple Silicon
