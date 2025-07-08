iPhone 17 Air: Here's What Apple's Thinnest iPhone Ever Will Look Like

A new hands-on video of an iPhone 17 Air dummy model has surfaced, providing a closer look at the rumored design of Apple's thinnest iPhone ever.



According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Air will measure just 5.5mm at its thinnest point, surpassing the 6.9mm record held by the iPhone 6. However, to achieve this impressively thin and lightweight design, the device is expected to have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, and an A19 chip instead of an A19 Pro chip.

iPhone 16 Pro models are 8.25mm thick, so the iPhone 17 Air would be 33% thinner than those devices, if Kuo is accurate. This ultra-thin design can be seen in the hands-on video, along with some of the device's other rumored features, including a 6.6-inch display with a Dynamic Island, a single 48-megapixel rear camera on a wide pill-shaped bump, a USB-C port, a single speaker, an Action button, and a Camera Control button.

iPhone 17 Air Black looks so good pic.twitter.com/ovOTNUKEg6 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 8, 2025

The device is also expected to lack a physical SIM card slot worldwide, meaning it will rely entirely on eSIM technology, even outside of the United States.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 17 Air in early September, so there are only around two months to go until the device is finally official.