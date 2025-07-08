iPhone 17 Air: Here's What Apple's Thinnest iPhone Ever Will Look Like



A new hands-on video of an iPhone 17 Air dummy model has surfaced, providing a closer look at the rumored design of Apple's thinnest iPhone ever.

iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature
According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Air will measure just 5.5mm at its thinnest point, surpassing the 6.9mm record held by the iPhone 6. However, to achieve this impressively thin and lightweight design, the device is expected to have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, and an A19 chip instead of an A19 Pro chip.

iPhone 16 Pro models are 8.25mm thick, so the iPhone 17 Air would be 33% thinner than those devices, if Kuo is accurate. This ultra-thin design can be seen in the hands-on video, along with some of the device's other rumored features, including a 6.6-inch display with a Dynamic Island, a single 48-megapixel rear camera on a wide pill-shaped bump, a USB-C port, a single speaker, an Action button, and a Camera Control button.


Other rumored iPhone 17 Air features include MagSafe and 12GB of RAM, and Apple reportedly plans to release an optional battery case for the device.

The device is also expected to lack a physical SIM card slot worldwide, meaning it will rely entirely on eSIM technology, even outside of the United States.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 17 Air in early September, so there are only around two months to go until the device is finally official.

HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
Does not look good. You can do a raised camera or a camera bar. Not both. That is one fugly design.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikext Avatar
mikext
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
It does look so good. Unfortunately the battery probably looks quite the opposite of so good.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darkmatter343 Avatar
darkmatter343
1 hour ago at 10:22 am
Apple Store employees: “would you like a thick battery case with you’re new iPhone air”
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jblank Avatar
jblank
1 hour ago at 10:27 am
I just don’t see who their target consumer is with this. It’s not a “mini” and it’s not a “plus” and it occupies a bizarre area in the lineup. Maybe it sells well but worse battery life is gonna be a killer for a whole lot of folks.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plerf Avatar
Plerf
1 hour ago at 10:23 am
I think it’s funny that there is even more of a raised island and then another raise to the camera bump.

Which, yes, my iPhone 16 Pro also has both, but the island is barely a reef (sticking to geographic metaphors).

I’m sure all phone makers get away with dimensional……liberties in their marketing but it’s getting silly. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Insidious Avatar
Insidious
1 hour ago at 10:30 am
Instead of a thinner phone, Apple should focus on getting the camera embedded nice and flat with the rest of the device like the old days.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
