iPhone 16 Pro Could Come in New 'Space Black' and 'Rose' Colors

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will come in new "space black" and "rose" titanium colors, claims a new rumor out of China.



According to a Weibo post shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro on X (Twitter), the Blue Titanium color that iPhone 15 Pro models are currently available in will be dropped from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup in favor of the new rose color. Meanwhile, "space black," which is said to be similar to the iPhone 14 Pro color of the same name, will replace Black Titanium.

The rumor also claims that the Natural and White Titanium colors will be slightly different on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Natural Titanium is said to be returning, but with more of a gray tint to it. Meanwhile, White Titanium will appear more like a "silver white" color, which is also said to be similar to the silver version of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Weibo user that is the source of the rumor has not previously been tracked by MacRumors. However, ShrimpApplePro claims that the account accurately predicted ahead of launch the Purple color that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple switched its "Pro" models from stainless steel to titanium with last year's iPhone 15 Pro series. The iPhone 15 Pro comes in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium, but Apple surprised by not offering a gold option. Gold was available through the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 5S to the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8, and then on the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ XS to the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Pro. Therefore the rumored new "rose" color could well be the titanium version of a gold-like shade.

Examples of rumored new iPhone 16 Pro color lineup