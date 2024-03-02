Top Stories: Apple Car Canceled, iOS 17.4 Release Notes, and More

Apple shocked the world this week by canceling its long-running electric vehicle project into which it invested billions of dollars over the past decade. Rumors indicated the project had been struggling for years, but to see it officially end up on the chopping block is still quite startling.



Other news and rumors this week included the pending release of iOS 17.4 and the significant changes for EU users that come along with it, rumors about device support for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year, and more, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Cancels Electric Car Project

Apple this week reportedly canceled its long-rumored electric vehicle project after years of setbacks. The report said that some employees on the team will shift to working on generative AI, which is expected to be a tentpole feature of iOS 18, while others may be laid off.



Following the news, we shared a detailed recap of the Apple Car's history dating back to the project's inception around 2014, including some of the challenges faced. Dan and Hartley also discussed the developments in this week's episode of The MacRumors Show.



iOS 17.4 is Coming Soon: Here's Apple's Full Release Notes

iOS 17.4 includes several changes to the App Store, Safari, and more in the EU, as a result of new regulations under the Digital Markets Act.



For a complete list of other new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.4, read Apple's full release notes for the update.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.4 on or before March 6, the deadline for complying with the Digital Markets Act. In advance of the release, Apple has published a deep dive into the steps it has taken to try to keep users safe among the changes, while Spotify, Epic Games, and others have protested that the changes do not comply with the intent of the act.



iOS 18 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models

A private X/Twitter account with a proven track record for iOS-related information this week shared alleged iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 compatibility details.



We have shared a full list of iPhone models that are rumored to support iOS 18, as well as a full list of iPad models that are rumored to support iPadOS 18. Both software updates are expected to be unveiled at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June.



Apple Expands Do-It-Yourself Repair Program to M3 Macs

Apple this week expanded its self-service repair program in the U.S. and Europe to support M3 Macs, including the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and iMac variously equipped with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips.



Parts, tools, and manuals are now available from Apple for customers who wish to attempt repairing these Macs, but Apple of course still recommends that most customers visit an Apple Store or other authorized repair shop.



HomePod With 'iPad-Like Display' Rumored to Launch in 2025 at Earliest

Apple is still working on a new HomePod speaker with an "iPad-like display," but the device is unlikely to launch until 2025 at the earliest, according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Concept rendering Concept rendering

Not-So-FineWoven iPhone Case 'Browning Like a Rotten Banana'

Gurman reiterated that Apple has also explored a device that combines an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera , along with iPad-like smart displays that could be magnetically attached to a wall in a house.

Apple last year stopped selling leather accessories, including iPhone cases. Instead, it introduced a new fabric material called FineWoven.



Unfortunately for Apple, the FineWoven cases for iPhones have received lots of criticism, with many customers complaining about quality issues after extended usage. The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern said her case is "browning like a rotten banana" after just five months.



