HomePod With 'iPad-Like Display' Rumored to Launch in 2025 at Earliest

Apple is still working on a new HomePod speaker with an "iPad-like display" built into it, but the device is unlikely to launch until 2025 at the earliest should the plans move forward, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple has started "early work" on a HomePod with a screen with overseas suppliers, but he said the company has yet to make "enough headway" on the device for him to consider a launch to be imminent.

Gurman reiterated that Apple has also explored a device that combines an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera, along with iPad-like smart displays that could be magnetically attached to a wall, but it is unclear if these products will ever be released. He said Apple has been "indecisive" about its smart home product ideas for years.

Apple reversed course and released a new full-sized HomePod in 2023 after discontinuing the device in 2021. Apple also continues to sell the HomePod mini, which has not received any major hardware updates since launching in 2020.