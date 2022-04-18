Gurman: Apple Still Working on Combined HomePod and Apple TV With FaceTime Camera

Apple is still working on a new HomePod product that combines a speaker, Apple TV functions, and a FaceTime camera, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.



In the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said he "absolutely" thinks that a new ‌HomePod‌ is coming that will likely be "at the center of Apple's approach" to the home.



Q: Do you think a new HomePod or home device is still coming?

A: I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don't think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple's approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.

Gurman first suggested last year that Apple was working on a combined ‌Apple TV‌ with ‌HomePod‌ speaker that has a camera for video calls through a connected television set. In April 2021, Gurman said the device's other capabilities would include standard ‌Apple TV‌ box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple's Siri digital assistant.

At the time of the original report, the product was said to be in the early stages, and that Apple could choose not to launch the product or change key features. However, based on Gurman's latest reading of the situation, Apple's original plans are still firmly in place.

Apple discontinued its original high-end ‌‌HomePod‌‌ in March 2021, which left many wondering if the company was working on a successor. The HomePod mini, a smaller version of the ‌HomePod‌ which launched in 2020, has been much more popular thanks to its lower price, so it wouldn't be surprising if Apple eventually launched another version of the ‌HomePod mini‌ down the line with new features, as Gurman suggests. But what a device would look like that combines a ‌HomePod‌, ‌Apple TV‌, and ‌FaceTime‌ camera still remains unclear.