iPadOS 18 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPad Models
iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates.
This means that iPadOS 18 would not be compatible with the first-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro or the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models released in 2017. It almost certainly means that iPadOS 18 would drop support for iPad models powered by the regular A10 Fusion chip, including the sixth-generation and seventh-generation iPads.
The post was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, and it has since been deleted. However, this was likely because the account prefers to keep a low profile, and many of its previously-deleted posts contained accurate information.
If this rumor is accurate, iPadOS 18 would be compatible with the following iPad models:
- iPad Pro: 2018 and later
- iPad Air: 2019 and later
- iPad mini: 2019 and later
- iPad: 2020 and later
Apple is expected to announce iPadOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPad in September. So far, key new features rumored for the update include new generative AI functionality for Siri and more, and RCS support in the Messages app.
The same source also expects iOS 18 to be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17.
