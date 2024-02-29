Apple Expands Do-It-Yourself Repair Program to M3 Macs

by

Apple will soon expand its self-service repair program to the M3 iMac, M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, and M3 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to a trio of support documents published today. (Update: Parts for M3 Macs are now available — see below.)

Apple Self Service Repair MacBook
First introduced in the U.S. in 2022, Apple's repair program lets customers purchase genuine Apple parts and tools. Apple also provides manuals so that customers can repair their devices without having to visit an Apple retail location or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Repairs have been available for Apple's notebooks and desktops since 2022, but repair components and instructions for the M3 models were just made available.

The support document covering the M3 MacBook Pro models details replacing the bottom casing of a MacBook, the parts needed to make a repair, and what tools are necessary to complete the repair. For the ‌iMac‌, Apple provides a detailed list of part numbers required for various repairs on the display, logic board, fans, housing, and more.

At the time of writing, some of the part numbers listed in the support documents are not available on Apple's Self Service Repair Store, but we will likely see them added soon. It is not clear when Apple plans to announce the expansion of the repair program to M3 Macs.

(Thanks Nicolás Álvarez!)

Update: Now Live

Following our report, Apple has added parts for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and ‌iMac‌ with M3, M3 Pro, and/or M3 Max chips to its self-service repair store in the U.S. and select European countries.

In a press release, Apple announced a few related changes.

First, it is making Apple Diagnostics available for M3 Macs in the U.S. early next month:

Launched late last year for iPhone and Mac, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions give customers the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.

Second, Apple is making the System Configuration process easier for all Mac models in all countries where the self-service repair program is available:

Mac users will no longer need to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed. The updated process will become available early next month in all countries where Self Service Repair is supported.

