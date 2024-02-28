OLED iPad Pro's Thin Design Highlighted in CAD Drawings

Apple is working on a new version of the iPad Pro that is set to launch as soon as March, and the refresh will mark the biggest design update to the Pro lineup since 2018.



Apple is transitioning to OLED displays, and the swap will allow for a major change to the overall thickness of the device. CAD drawings of the upcoming ~11-inch and ~13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models give us some insight into just how thin the tablets will be.

11-inch 2024 ‌iPad Pro‌

CAD drawings of unreleased Apple devices often leak out of Apple's factories in China and other countries because the information is so valuable to case makers. Case makers use these measurements to design cases for new products in order to be the first to market with a protective case for a new device size.

13-inch 2024 ‌iPad Pro‌

Previously leaked dimensions confirmed that the upcoming OLED iPad Pro models will be significantly thinner than the current versions. The larger ‌iPad Pro‌, for example, will be over 1mm thinner.

Current 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm

Upcoming ~11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm

Current 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm

Upcoming ~13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm

OLED displays will bring improved HDR, better colors, deeper blacks, and other quality improvements. Apple has so far limited OLED technology to the Apple Watch and iPhone, so this will be the first time that OLED displays have been available in an Apple device of this size.

Apple's ‌iPad Pro‌ models are also expected to be upgraded with faster 3-nanometer M3 chips, and MagSafe charging is a possibility. Apple is also expected to sell the devices with a new Magic Keyboard and an upgraded Apple Pencil, with full details available in our OLED iPad Pro guide.