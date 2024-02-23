What to Expect at Potential Apple Event in March: iPads, Macs, and More

by

Apple often holds its first media event of the year in March, so the company could be just weeks away from announcing new products.

New Macs iPads iOS 17 4
Below, we have outlined what to expect from a potential Apple Event this March.

Past Apple Events in March

Apple has held five events in March since 2015:

  • Monday, March 9, 2015
  • Monday, March 21, 2016
  • Tuesday, March 27, 2018
  • Monday, March 25, 2019
  • Tuesday, March 8, 2022

iOS 17.4 in March

iOS 17
In its press release announcing major App Store changes in the EU, in response to the Digital Markets Act, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March:

Developers can learn about these changes on the Apple Developer Support page and can begin testing new capabilities today in the iOS 17.4 beta. The new capabilities will become available to users in the 27 EU countries beginning in March 2024.

Apple has until March 6 to comply with the Digital Markets Act in order to avoid fines, so iOS 17.4 will likely be released before then.

In addition to the changes in the EU, key new features in iOS 17.4 include Apple Podcasts transcripts, a new iMessage security protocol, new emoji, and the ability to use the Apple Cash card on more websites by generating a virtual card number. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year.

Other software updates expected to be released in March include iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, watchOS 10.4, tvOS 17.4, and visionOS 1.1.

Rumored Announcements

New iPads With Aluminum Magic Keyboard

iPad Air 12
Apple will likely launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The next iPad Pro models are widely expected to be the first iPads equipped with brighter and more vivid OLED displays. Other rumored or likely features for the iPad Pro include the M3 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top casing, and a landscape-oriented front camera.

A larger 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected alongside an updated 10.9-inch model. Other rumored or likely features for the iPad Air include the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Could the second-generation Apple Pencil recently going on sale for a record-low price hint at a third-generation Apple Pencil announcement too?

New MacBook Airs

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple
Gurman also expects Apple to announce new MacBook Airs in late March.

The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are expected to be updated with the M3 chip simultaneously, with key benefits over the M2 chip including faster performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved graphics rendering in games.

No major design changes are expected for the MacBook Air this year, but the laptops will likely gain support for Wi-Fi 6E like other Macs.

Apple already updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip in October 2023.

New iPhone Color?

iPhone 14 Yellow Feature 2
Apple often introduces new iPhone colors around March or April, midway through the smartphone's annual release cycle.

Will the new color this year be (PRODUCT)RED?

Popular Stories

General Apps Messages

Apple Announces 'Groundbreaking' New Security Protocol for iMessage

Wednesday February 21, 2024 6:00 am PST by
Apple today announced a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol for iMessage called PQ3. Apple says this "groundbreaking" and "state-of-the-art" protocol provides "extensive defenses against even highly sophisticated quantum attacks." Apple believes the PQ3 protocol's protections "surpass those in all other widely deployed messaging apps," according to its blog post:Today we are announcing...
Read Full Article178 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Monday February 19, 2024 6:52 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Read Full Article
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

Six Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday February 22, 2024 4:20 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article97 comments
samsung galaxy ring

'Apple Ring' Allegedly in Development to Rival Samsung Galaxy Ring

Tuesday February 20, 2024 2:27 am PST by
Apple is speeding up development of a smart ring that can be worn on the finger to track users' health biometrics, claims a new report coming out of Korea. Teaser image of Samsung Galaxy Ring shown at Galaxy Unpacked in January Apple has toyed with the idea of a ring wearable for several years, as indicated by several patents, but with Samsung preparing to bring its own product to market, the ...
Read Full Article227 comments
volvo s60 drivers apple maps

iOS 17.4 Beta Adds CarPlay Option to Show Upcoming Maneuvers in Instrument Cluster

Tuesday February 20, 2024 10:47 am PST by
The fourth beta of iOS 17.4 that Apple released today adds a new CarPlay feature, according to the notes that Apple provided to developers. In supported CarPlay vehicles, there's now an Apple Maps option to show information about upcoming maneuvers in the instrument cluster. CarPlay users will be able to swap the display type between the main and instrument cluster by tapping on the map...
Read Full Article66 comments
Oled iPads and MackBook Pro Notch

Apple's OLED Roadmap: New iPad Mini, Foldable iPad Pro, and More

Wednesday February 21, 2024 5:29 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch at least nine new devices with OLED displays across the iPad and MacBook product lines, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia that sets out the company's plans in detail. As widely rumored, Apple's push to transition to OLED will apparently be jump-started by the release of new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models this year. The displays will...
Read Full Article48 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

Apple's Upcoming OLED iPad Pro Models Rumored to Be Much Thinner

Tuesday February 20, 2024 1:39 pm PST by
Apple is planning to update the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups as soon as March, and the new iPad Pro models will be significantly thinner according to dimensions shared by 9to5Mac. Citing sources with knowledge of Apple's plans, the site claims that the larger version will be more than 1mm thinner. The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro measures in at 6.4mm thick, but the new model is said to be 5mm ...
Read Full Article174 comments
m3 macbook pro 14 16

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro Models

Monday February 19, 2024 5:04 pm PST by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chip options, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 release. The release of M3 Pro and M3 Max models on Apple's refurbished store comes almost two weeks after the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro first appeared on the store....
Read Full Article53 comments