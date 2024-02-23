What to Expect at Potential Apple Event in March: iPads, Macs, and More

Apple often holds its first media event of the year in March, so the company could be just weeks away from announcing new products.



Below, we have outlined what to expect from a potential Apple Event this March.



Past Apple Events in March

Apple has held five events in March since 2015:

Monday, March 9, 2015

Monday, March 21, 2016

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Monday, March 25, 2019

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

iOS 17.4 in March



In its press release announcing major App Store changes in the EU, in response to the Digital Markets Act, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March:

Developers can learn about these changes on the Apple Developer Support page and can begin testing new capabilities today in the iOS 17.4 beta. The new capabilities will become available to users in the 27 EU countries beginning in March 2024.

Apple has until March 6 to comply with the Digital Markets Act in order to avoid fines, so iOS 17.4 will likely be released before then.

In addition to the changes in the EU, key new features in iOS 17.4 include Apple Podcasts transcripts, a new iMessage security protocol, new emoji, and the ability to use the Apple Cash card on more websites by generating a virtual card number. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year.

Other software updates expected to be released in March include iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, watchOS 10.4, tvOS 17.4, and visionOS 1.1.



Rumored Announcements

New iPads With Aluminum Magic Keyboard



Apple will likely launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The next iPad Pro models are widely expected to be the first iPads equipped with brighter and more vivid OLED displays. Other rumored or likely features for the iPad Pro include the M3 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top casing, and a landscape-oriented front camera.

A larger 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected alongside an updated 10.9-inch model. Other rumored or likely features for the iPad Air include the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Could the second-generation Apple Pencil recently going on sale for a record-low price hint at a third-generation Apple Pencil announcement too?



New MacBook Airs



Gurman also expects Apple to announce new MacBook Airs in late March.

The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are expected to be updated with the M3 chip simultaneously, with key benefits over the M2 chip including faster performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved graphics rendering in games.

No major design changes are expected for the MacBook Air this year, but the laptops will likely gain support for Wi-Fi 6E like other Macs.

Apple already updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip in October 2023.



New iPhone Color?



Apple often introduces new iPhone colors around March or April, midway through the smartphone's annual release cycle.



Will the new color this year be (PRODUCT)RED?