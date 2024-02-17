Apple Pencil 2 Falls to New Record Low Price of $79 on Amazon

Amazon today has the Apple Pencil 2 for the new all-time low price of $79.00, down from $129.00. There's an estimated delivery date of Monday, February 19 for Prime members, and no coupon code is required to get this deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the first major discount on the Apple Pencil 2 in 2024, and it beats the low price we tracked during the holidays by about $10. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

If you have the newest iPad Pro models, the second-generation Apple Pencil can now be detected while hovering up to 12mm above the display. This allows users to see a preview of their drawing before they make it, and with Scribble text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen.

If you're looking for the Apple Pencil with USB-C that launched in 2023, Amazon has a smaller $10 discount on that model. It's available for $69.99, down from $79.00. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.