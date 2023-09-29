Will the iPhone 15 Launch in (PRODUCT)RED Next Year?

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in a variety of colors, there is currently no (PRODUCT)RED option for the devices. However, there is a decent possibility that the color will make a reappearance early next year.



Apple has released at least one new iPhone in (PRODUCT)RED every year since 2017, so it seems probable that the color could be introduced for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in March or April of 2024, in order to boost sales of the devices midway through their product cycle. This is exactly what happened with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 series, which both gained a (PRODUCT)RED option about six to seven months after their initial release.

It's unclear if the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would also be made available in (PRODUCT)RED early next year. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac reported that Apple tested a dark red color option for the iPhone 15 Pro models, but leaker @URedditor disputed this claim. Regardless of whether or not the color was tested, there is always a first time for everything, so we shall see what transpires.

iPhone models released in (PRODUCT)RED over the years:

2022: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the third-generation iPhone SE

Other mid-cycle color additions have included yellow for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in March 2023, green for the entire iPhone 13 lineup in March 2022, and purple for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in April 2021.