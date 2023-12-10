12.9-Inch iPad Air Display Shipments Reportedly Underway Ahead of March 2024 Launch

2023 is set to become the first calendar year with no new iPads released in the device's history, but updates to the entire iPad lineup are expected next year. Notably, it has been rumored that the next iPad Air will be released in two sizes.



Apple's supply chain started shipments of display panels for a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air this month, according to a post on X today from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young has a good track record for display-related Apple rumors, so the information he shared today is likely accurate.

12.9” iPad Air panel shipments started in December… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2023

Beyond its larger display size, no major design changes have been rumored yet for the 12.9-inch iPad Air. The current iPad Air is equipped with a 10.9-inch display, and that model is also expected to be updated around March next year.

The next iPad Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with OLED displays, and they will likely be more expensive than the current iPad Pro models as a result. By sticking with a more cost-friendly LCD panel, the 12.9-inch iPad Air should be priced between the 10.9-inch iPad Air and the next 11-inch iPad Pro.