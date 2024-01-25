Upcoming iPad Pro Could Feature Landscape Face ID Camera

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro is likely to include a landscape Face ID camera, according to code in iOS 17.4 discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.



"During ‌Face ID‌ setup, iPad needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen," reads the code.

With the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌, Apple relocated the front-facing camera to the side of the device so that it would be usable in landscape mode rather than portrait mode, and it appears that Apple is making this change with future iPads as well.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ is the only ‌iPad‌ model that has ‌Face ID‌ at the current time, so the code suggests that Apple is relocating the front-facing camera from the top of the device to the side. Apple could, however, be adding ‌Face ID‌ to the iPad Air, so it is also possible that this change applies to that device.

Apple has long positioned the ‌iPad Pro‌ as an alternative to the Mac, and as a Mac replacement, it is often used in a horizontal orientation rather than a vertical orientation, so relocating the camera makes sense.

Rumors suggest that Apple will introduce new ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models as soon as April.