1TB iPhone 16 Pro Models Could Face Performance Setback
iPhone 16 Pro models configured with 1TB of storage could feature slower read and write speeds to reduce costs, DigiTimes reports.
The change is part of Apple's potential switch to higher-density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash memory for its 1TB iPhone models, which the company is said to currently be "actively evaluating." Apple currently uses costlier Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND.
Using QLC NAND would allow Apple to cram more storage into a smaller space and comes at a lower price, but with the disadvantage of slower read and write speeds. QLC NAND can also be less durable and reliable than TLC NAND, handling constant write operations less effectively. Apple could, of course, seek to mitigate these issues with specific optimizations.
The report adds that adopting QLC NAND could make offering iPhones with up to 2TB of storage viable for the first time. A 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at $1,599, $200 more than the 512GB model, so a future 2TB model would need to be cost-effective, as well as contain flash storage that is sufficiently compact inside the device.
New iPhone models with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage are highly likely to stick with TLC NAND for the foreseeable future. Although TLC NAND is still widespread in the industry, QLC NAND is expected to account for about 20% of all NAND shipments from the second half of 2023 to the first half of 2024, suggesting that its usage is growing despite its drawbacks.
Top Rated Comments
If this becomes reality it would be a massive scam.