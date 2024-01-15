App Store to Be 'Split in Two' Ahead of EU iPhone Sideloading Deadline

by

Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the ‌App Store‌ in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple is apparently planning to roll out adjustments to comply with the new legal requirements in the coming weeks, including splitting off the ‌App Store‌ in the EU from the rest of the world. The deadline for Apple to comply with the DMA is March 7, so the company has just over seven weeks to enact the changes.

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook met the European Union's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, at Apple Park. Vestager reminded Cook of Apple's impending obligation to allow users to install third-party app stores and sideload apps under the DMA. Apple will also be obliged to give developers the ability to promote their offers outside the ‌‌‌‌App Store‌‌‌‌ and use third-party payment systems. The DMA is expected to force Apple to make a range of significant changes to the way the ‌App Store‌, FaceTime, and Siri work in Europe.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: App Store, Bloomberg, European Union, Apple Antitrust, Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
51 minutes ago at 09:10 am
This will compromise iPhone security.

Some apps will not submit to the App Store in order to drive all sales to their outside store to increase profits.

Others apps will stay outside to avoid Apple review process. Bugs and deliberate surveillance will run rampant.

Fake apps will proliferate outside with no oversight.

Welcome to your diminished privacy and acct security world.

Big mistake EU. Big.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
58 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Good on the EU for standing up for consumers over companies/profits! ?? We (US) have completely succumbed to corporate control and profit over absolutely everything else.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Number 41 Avatar
Number 41
50 minutes ago at 09:10 am
I love a government telling me what I can and cannot buy.

I bought an iPhone, in large part, for the security and convenience of all apps coming from a single verifying source.

Now it’s going to become the same Balkanized nonsense that Android is.

Thanks, Europe.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thays133 Avatar
thays133
40 minutes ago at 09:21 am
I love a government telling me what I can and cannot buy.

I bought an iPhone, in large part, for the security and convenience of all apps coming from a single verifying source.

Now it’s going to become the same Balkanized nonsense that Android is.

Thanks, Europe.
And guess what if you choose to not go out side the App Store it does not affect you in any way shape and form.

Also if you think the App Store keeps you safe then I have some magic beans to sell you.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexe Avatar
alexe
46 minutes ago at 09:15 am

This will compromise iPhone security.

Some apps will not submit to the App Store in order to drive all sales to their outside store to increase profits.

Others apps will stay outside to avoid Apple review process. Bugs and deliberate surveillance will run rampant.

Fake apps will proliferate outside with no oversight.

Welcome to your diminished privacy and acct security world.

Big mistake EU. Big.
You've never needed an App Store on your computer to ensure your security or privacy.

And if you want to install apps exclusively through the App Store, nothing prevents you from doing that, does it?

It's just more choice for you, the user. You don't have to change anything if you don't want to.

How exactly is that a bad thing for you?

And by the way, Apple has done an extremely bad job at preventing malicious and fake apps in the past.

How are so many people that love to go on about the importance of freedom so hell-bent on defending the corset Apple forces them into?

I guess too many people drank the Apple Kool-Aid.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SoldOnApple Avatar
SoldOnApple
50 minutes ago at 09:11 am
I still want game emulators for my phone. Apple banning them from the App Store, despite them being available on every device for decades now, is a huge limitation for gamers.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Plans to Release These 8 New iOS Features This Year

Saturday January 13, 2024 12:18 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals This All-New Button

Friday January 12, 2024 12:24 pm PST by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Series 9

5 Reasons to Wait for the Next Apple Watch

Friday January 12, 2024 5:00 am PST by
Are you thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time? If your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until later this year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version. There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Left Side Feature

Apple Tweaks iPhone 16 Pro Action Button Design as Early Development Continues

Friday January 12, 2024 1:47 pm PST by
Recent iPhone 16 Pro prototypes seen by MacRumors indicate that Apple has again tweaked the design of the Action button, and now it looks much like the Action button found on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple has been toying with the size and design of the Action button for the iPhone 16 Pro, but in the latest "Proto2" development stage, the company is sticking with a tried and true design. During...
Read Full Article150 comments
Find My AirPods Feature

Apple Clarifies How Many Items Can Be Tracked in Find My

Thursday January 11, 2024 7:25 pm PST by
Apple today confirmed that up to 32 items can be added to the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad, up from a previous limit of 16. Apple revealed this information in a support document updated today:You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st...
Read Full Article64 comments
apple vision pro virtual keyboard

Apple Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard Blasted As 'Complete Write-Off'

Monday January 15, 2024 3:25 am PST by
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
Read Full Article97 comments