App Store to Be 'Split in Two' Ahead of EU iPhone Sideloading Deadline
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple is apparently planning to roll out adjustments to comply with the new legal requirements in the coming weeks, including splitting off the App Store in the EU from the rest of the world. The deadline for Apple to comply with the DMA is March 7, so the company has just over seven weeks to enact the changes.
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook met the European Union's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, at Apple Park. Vestager reminded Cook of Apple's impending obligation to allow users to install third-party app stores and sideload apps under the DMA. Apple will also be obliged to give developers the ability to promote their offers outside the App Store and use third-party payment systems. The DMA is expected to force Apple to make a range of significant changes to the way the App Store, FaceTime, and Siri work in Europe.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments
Some apps will not submit to the App Store in order to drive all sales to their outside store to increase profits.
Others apps will stay outside to avoid Apple review process. Bugs and deliberate surveillance will run rampant.
Fake apps will proliferate outside with no oversight.
Welcome to your diminished privacy and acct security world.
Big mistake EU. Big.
I bought an iPhone, in large part, for the security and convenience of all apps coming from a single verifying source.
Now it’s going to become the same Balkanized nonsense that Android is.
Thanks, Europe.
Also if you think the App Store keeps you safe then I have some magic beans to sell you.
And if you want to install apps exclusively through the App Store, nothing prevents you from doing that, does it?
It's just more choice for you, the user. You don't have to change anything if you don't want to.
How exactly is that a bad thing for you?
And by the way, Apple has done an extremely bad job at preventing malicious and fake apps in the past.
How are so many people that love to go on about the importance of freedom so hell-bent on defending the corset Apple forces them into?
I guess too many people drank the Apple Kool-Aid.