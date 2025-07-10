Belkin Ending Support for Most Wemo Devices

Belkin today informed customers that it is ending technical support for older Wemo devices, with service set to end on January 31, 2026. When that date rolls around, some Wemo devices will no longer be accessible through the Wemo app.



Belkin says that any features that use cloud connectivity, such as remote access or voice assistant integrations, will stop working. Wemo products configured with HomeKit before January 31, 2026 will continue to function through ‌HomeKit‌ without needing Wemo cloud services or the Wemo app. Customers who have ‌HomeKit‌ can continue to use their devices as normal, but Amazon Alexa and Google Home users will not be able to continue to operate Wemo products.

Devices that will no longer be supported were released between August 2015 and November 2023, with a list available on Belkin's website.

There are only four Thread-based Wemo devices that won't be affected by Belkin's Wemo cloud service shutdown, including the Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way, the Wemo Stage Smart Scene Controller, the Wemo Smart Plug with Thread, and the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell Camera.

Belkin says that it is ending support because it needs to focus its resources on different parts of the Belkin business, and the company has issued an apology to customers for the inconvenience.

Customers who have a Wemo device that is still under warranty may be eligible for a partial refund. For customers who have devices that are no longer under warranty and that will be rendered non-functional on January 31, 2026, Belkin recommends disposing of them at an authorized e-waste recycling center.