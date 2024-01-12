Tim Cook Meets EU Antitrust Chief Ahead of iPhone App Sideloading Deadline

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday met the European Union's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, at Apple Park amid a series of disputes between the organizations.

margrethe vestager and tim cook
The meeting focused on European competition policy and digital regulation. On X (formerly Twitter), Vestager explained that she stressed Apple's impending obligation to allow users to install third-party app stores and sideload apps under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). They also spoke about ongoing investigations involving Apple, such as a complaint raised by Spotify against Apple Music, but Vestager declined to provide more specific detail of the discussion.

Apple is facing a range of challenges in the EU, such as a $14 billion tax dispute and a potential deal to open up the iPhone's NFC technology to payment services from rival companies. Most strikingly, new EU rules such as the DMA designate major tech companies as "gatekeepers" and compel them to open up their various services and platforms to other companies and developers. The DMA is expected to force Apple to make significant changes to the way the App Store, FaceTime, and Siri work in Europe. For example, Apple will be obliged to give developers the ability to promote their offers outside the ‌‌‌‌App Store‌‌‌‌ and use third-party payment systems.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Tim Cook, European Union, Apple Antitrust

Top Rated Comments

oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
53 minutes ago at 06:22 am
We have a right to do anything with the hardware WE buy. Apple is too over-controlling over the things we can and cant do.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spanky Deluxe Avatar
Spanky Deluxe
52 minutes ago at 06:24 am
I'm unlikely to use side loading on my iPhone but the feature should be there. Call it 'installing' or something new aged like that. The place I *really* want this though is on the iPad.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TJ82 Avatar
TJ82
55 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Matching haircuts. Good start!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
laptech Avatar
laptech
15 minutes ago at 07:01 am
For a long time defenders of Apple have been stating that sideloading apps has the potential to be extremely problematic because apps would be hosted by a 3rd party who may not do their own checks to see if what they are hosting is legitimate or a virus/malicious app. The thing is, that could well be the case BUT the point that keeps on getting missed is when it comes to consumerism, the EU is all about customer choice, let the customer decide what is best for them, not the manufacturer. The problem the EU see's with Apple is that Apple is the one that gets to decide what is and is not good for the customer, the customer not being able to make their own choice(s).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
38 minutes ago at 06:37 am

jail cook if he refuses to allow sideloading worldwide.
Under what law, and explain exactly what laws apply worldwide?

Think before you post ridiculous stuff.


while I agree, if only this were true.
You never own software, it’s always a license.
Even windows, Microsoft can technically revoke your access on your PC at any time if they want to.
Then give us access to the bare hardware, without an OS. We can't get that, either, even at the end of a products lifespan/updates.

Microsoft can revoke your access to Windows, not to the computer itself. I can blow away Windows anytime I want and install another licensed copy, Linux, xBSD, whatever.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SoldOnApple Avatar
SoldOnApple
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Interesting to see how this pans out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 8 U.S. States

Saturday January 6, 2024 9:34 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
blue ipads

Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $170 Off iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 9th/10th Gen iPad

Wednesday January 10, 2024 8:06 am PST by
Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article22 comments
M3 MacBook Air Feature

New MacBook Air Models Launching This March: 5 Features to Expect

Tuesday January 9, 2024 6:50 am PST by
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch ‌MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in over 550 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

When Will iOS 17.3 Be Released?

Wednesday January 10, 2024 4:22 pm PST by
Apple is working on an iOS 17.3 update, and has seeded three betas to developers and public beta testers so far. The update isn't quite as large as the prior iOS 17.2 update in terms of new features so the testing period won't be as long, and we are expecting it to launch before the end of January. In terms of timing, a launch the week of January 22nd might make the most sense. We've had...
Read Full Article26 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band

Apple Vision Pro: Here's Everything You Get in the Box

Tuesday January 9, 2024 3:17 pm PST by
Apple has announced the launch date of Apple Vision Pro, its much-touted spatial computing device. The mixed reality headset starts at $3,499 and will go on sale in the U.S. on Friday, February 2, with availability in Canada and the United Kingdom expected to follow later this year. Apple has not yet revealed all the details about the device's configuration options ahead of pre-orders, which ...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple vision pro chips

Apple Vision Pro Features 16GB of RAM and Likely Up to 1TB of Storage

Tuesday January 9, 2024 9:53 am PST by
Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset is equipped with 16GB of unified memory, according to files related to the device in Xcode 15.2. Our finding in the latest version of Apple's app development tool confirms a June 2023 report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the Vision Pro would be equipped with 16GB of RAM, and that is also the same amount of memory that was included in Vision Pro...
Read Full Article128 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Agrees to Pay Canadian Customers Following iPhone Throttling Controversy

Sunday January 7, 2024 4:18 pm PST by
Canadians may soon be eligible to receive a payment from Apple following the company's iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2017. Apple has agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models, and the British Columbia Supreme Court will decide whether to approve the proposed...
Read Full Article25 comments