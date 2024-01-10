CES 2024: Mila Debuts HomeKit-Compatible Smart Air Purifier

by

Mila, a company that makes air purifiers and humidifiers, today announced the launch of the Mila Air 3, an air purifier that offers HomeKit integration.

mila air 3
The Mila Air 3 is an upgrade over the first-generation Mila Air Purifier. Along with ‌HomeKit‌ support, the updated model includes a quieter, more energy efficient fan and more powerful performance thanks to an updated motor. An LCD display provides feedback on air quality, and capacitive buttons allow for on-device control.

With ‌HomeKit‌ integration, the Mila Air 3 will work with the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and it will allow the air purifier to be turned on or adjusted with Siri voice commands.

Mila Air Purifiers work with a new Mila Insights app, providing details on air quality alerts, air quality over time both indoors and outdoors, and the filtering performance of the Mila.

The Mila Air 3 is set to launch in the summer of 2024. Depending on the filter selection, pricing will be $408 to $448, though it will drop to $349 for users who subscribe to an auto-refill service for filters.

Tag: CES 2024

Top Rated Comments

RobotFranchise Avatar
RobotFranchise
40 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
I’ve dusted off my account which I haven’t logged into in 16 years to tell you to NOT buy one of these. I had the prior model for 3 years, with continued fan issues—originally replaced 3x but they stopped responding to me on the 4th failure — that would start grinding and making noises. Years of promising new features,including HomeKit on original/older devices, that have never come to fruition (2+ years now of stating filter replacement monitoring is “in the works”).

Save yourself some money and just get a Coway Airmega or another highly rated “dumb” air filter that has affordable, non proprietary filters.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le Big Mac Avatar
Le Big Mac
37 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
What exactly does Home Kit add to something like this? Do you turn an air purifier on and off with regularity? I would think you'd run it all the time - maybe turn it off if you're away for a vacation . . .
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RobotFranchise Avatar
RobotFranchise
30 minutes ago at 03:01 pm

What exactly does Home Kit add to something like this? Do you turn an air purifier on and off with regularity? I would think you'd run it all the time - maybe turn it off if you're away for a vacation . . .
You're exactly correct. I guess you COULD do some weird automations with it but if you just have a dumb one with a traditional sensor, it kicks on for you. These do have temp and humidity built in which is nice if you're tracking something like that in a spare room and don't need to procure extra sensors. Not sure what data is reflected in HomeKit though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
shawnforever Avatar
shawnforever
29 minutes ago at 03:01 pm

What exactly does Home Kit add to something like this? Do you turn an air purifier on and off with regularity? I would think you'd run it all the time - maybe turn it off if you're away for a vacation . . .
Exactly.

I have a Coway Mighty. It's ready to go all the time, as it should be. I have set to eco mode so it'll automatically turn on when it detects a certain quantity of indoor air particles, and turn off when it no longer detects those particles. It'll automatically ramp up and down the intensity of the fan. There's really no interaction needed (or wanted).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xacwhite Avatar
xacwhite
10 minutes ago at 03:20 pm

I have a Mila 2 and it is also compatible with HomeKit. Awesome air purifier, highly recommended. I’ll definitely consider the third version whenever this stops working.
I agree! They’re awesome
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
