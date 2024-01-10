CES 2024: Mila Debuts HomeKit-Compatible Smart Air Purifier
Mila, a company that makes air purifiers and humidifiers, today announced the launch of the Mila Air 3, an air purifier that offers HomeKit integration.
The Mila Air 3 is an upgrade over the first-generation Mila Air Purifier. Along with HomeKit support, the updated model includes a quieter, more energy efficient fan and more powerful performance thanks to an updated motor. An LCD display provides feedback on air quality, and capacitive buttons allow for on-device control.
With HomeKit integration, the Mila Air 3 will work with the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and it will allow the air purifier to be turned on or adjusted with Siri voice commands.
Mila Air Purifiers work with a new Mila Insights app, providing details on air quality alerts, air quality over time both indoors and outdoors, and the filtering performance of the Mila.
The Mila Air 3 is set to launch in the summer of 2024. Depending on the filter selection, pricing will be $408 to $448, though it will drop to $349 for users who subscribe to an auto-refill service for filters.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was...
Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple's current equivalents. That's according to a new report on the news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog. This is the second time a Korean source has claimed that Apple's new iPad Pros will be...
Canadians may soon be eligible to receive a payment from Apple following the company's iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2017. Apple has agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models, and the British Columbia Supreme Court will decide whether to approve the proposed...
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its...
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in over 550 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple...
Top Rated Comments
Save yourself some money and just get a Coway Airmega or another highly rated “dumb” air filter that has affordable, non proprietary filters.
I have a Coway Mighty. It's ready to go all the time, as it should be. I have set to eco mode so it'll automatically turn on when it detects a certain quantity of indoor air particles, and turn off when it no longer detects those particles. It'll automatically ramp up and down the intensity of the fan. There's really no interaction needed (or wanted).