CES 2024: Amazon Unveils Matter Casting Standard as Interoperable Alternative to AirPlay
Amazon today announced Matter Casting, an interoperable rival to Apple's AirPlay feature, at CES 2024 (via Bloomberg).
Matter Casting will initially only support streaming content from Amazon's Prime Video app to Echo Show devices, but the feature will support Fire TV in the coming months. Later in the year, it will work across a range of other video services, including Plex, Starz, Pluto TV, Sling TV, and ZDF.
AirPlay allows Apple device users to wirelessly stream video from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to an Apple TV or another Mac, as well as stream audio from almost any Apple device to any HomePod, Apple TV, or compatible third-party speaker. Google has a similar equivalent for its Chromecast devices called Google Cast. Both AirPlay and Google Cast are proprietary technologies, so Amazon's new feature is designed to be interoperable across platforms.
Apple and Google worked with Amazon on the Matter home standard, but they have not yet announced any plans to support Matter Casting and could choose to remain uninvolved. Nevertheless, it is clearly Amazon's wish to make video streaming apps and TV accessories work together more seamlessly, regardless of their platform.
Top Rated Comments
Anyway, here's hoping Apple adopts this without necessarily giving up its own tech, the same way they are broadening the use of Messages.