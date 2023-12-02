Top Stories: iOS 17.1.2 Released, NameDrop Misinformation, and More

Apple employees are back to work following a Thanksgiving break, and that means this week saw a number of new operating system updates for both public release and beta testing.



This week also saw some misinformation about Apple's new NameDrop feature making the rounds, while Apple and Goldman Sachs appear to be on the verge of a break-up in their Apple Card and savings account partnership, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple Releases iOS 17.1.2 for iPhone With Security Fixes

Apple this week released iOS 17.1.2 for the iPhone XS and newer. The minor software update "provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users," according to Apple's release notes.



Apple also released a minor macOS 14.1.2 update for Macs with "important bug fixes and security updates."

There aren't any updates for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, or HomePod.



Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 4

Following iOS 17.1.2, Apple is expected to release a bigger iOS 17.2 update, which has been in beta testing for over a month now.



iOS 17.2 includes many new features and changes, including Apple's Journal app, support for spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro models, and more. There are even more changes in the latest beta, as outlined in our list of everything new in iOS 17.2 beta 4.



Misinformation Spreading About iOS 17's NameDrop Feature

Apple with iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 introduced a new NameDrop feature that is designed to allow users to hold their iPhones or Apple Watches together to quickly exchange contact information.



While contact information is only shared with explicit user permission, some news outlets and police departments in the U.S. have been spreading fear and misinformation about how NameDrop works over the past few weeks.



Apple Reportedly Ending Apple Card Partnership With Goldman Sachs

Apple has allegedly informed Goldman Sachs that it wants to exit its contract with the investment banking firm in the next 12 to 15 months, according to a report this week from The Wall Street Journal.



Goldman Sachs is the financial partner behind the Apple Card credit card and companion savings account, which can both be managed in the Wallet app on the iPhone. Apple's future plans for these products remains unclear.



Apple Music Replay 2023 Experience Now Live

The full Apple Music Replay experience is now available for 2023, allowing subscribers to view their top artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists, and stations of the year. Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay info can be shared on social media.



Apple Music Replay is mainly a web-based experience, accessible at replay.music.apple.com. There is also a playlist with your favorite songs of the year.



What to Expect From All-New CarPlay, Still Listed as Coming 'Late 2023'

Apple's website still says the first vehicles with support for next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in "late 2023," but it has not shared any additional details heading into the final month of the year.



The next-generation CarPlay experience will include deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, increased personalization, and more.



