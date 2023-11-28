What to Expect From All-New CarPlay, Still Listed as Coming 'Late 2023'

At WWDC in June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, increased personalization, and more.



Apple's website still says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in "late 2023," but it has not shared any additional details heading into the final month of the year, so it's unclear if that timeframe will still be met. We have reached out to Apple for an update on the matter.

Below, we have recapped five key features to expect from the new version of CarPlay. Apple said committed automakers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and a few others.



Next-Generation CarPlay Features

Instrument Cluster Integration



The new CarPlay experience will provide integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster, including the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, engine temperature gauge, oil pressure gauge, and more. Apple says drivers will be able to choose from several gauge cluster designs and layouts, including brand‑specific options.



Climate Controls



You'll be able to access your vehicle's climate controls directly within the new version of CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heat, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and other options.



Multi-Display Support



The new version of CarPlay will be able to appear across all of the displays in a vehicle, providing a consistent experience across the infotainment system, instrument cluster, and any additional screens on the dashboard. Apple says CarPlay will be tailored to each new vehicle model to accommodate unique screen shapes and layouts.



Widgets



Widgets will be a key part of the new CarPlay experience, offering at-a-glance information such as trip duration, fuel economy, distance traveled, calendar events, weather, phone calls, the status of a HomeKit-enabled garage door, and more. It will also be possible to view and scroll through the widgets within the instrument cluster.



FM Radio App



The new version of CarPlay will include an all-new Radio app that allows you to easily control the FM radio in your vehicle, such as to change the station.



CarPlay on iOS 17

In the meantime, CarPlay includes a handful of new features and changes when used with an iPhone running iOS 17, including SharePlay support in the Music app for passengers and real-time electric vehicle charging station availability.



iOS 17 was released in September for the iPhone XS and newer. To update, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update.