Apple Music Replay 2023 Experience Now Live
Apple today rolled out the Apple Music Replay experience for 2023, allowing subscribers to see their top artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists, and stations of the year.
Users can watch a custom Highlight Reel at the top of the Replay webpage before diving into more detailed information and expanded listening insights. The highlight reel presents a series of social media-style animated cards that show musical highlights from the past year based on your listening history. Relevant music plays in the background for each card. The highlight reel is viewable on desktop browsers, but it appears to be primarily designed for mobile devices.
After the highlight reel, users can scroll down to see featured sections with more informative breakdowns of their top albums and playlists from the past year. Users can add their Apple Music Replay 2023 playlist to the Music app at the bottom of the page.
Apple has made some changes to the Apple Music Replay experience for 2023, including a darker color palette and new animations in the Highlight Reel. Milestones also can now be viewed on iOS and Highlight sides can be shared directly to social media platforms for the first time. Last year, Apple revamped the Apple Music Replay experience by introducing the Highlight Reel and a series of other improvements.
Apple Music Replay is Apple's answer Spotify Wrapped, but Apple Music Replay remains a web browser only experience. The Music app itself can only show and play a basic playlist of your top songs for the year, ranked by most played, once it has been added via the Replay webpage.
To view your 2023 Apple Music Replay experience and try out the new highlight reel, visit replay.music.apple.com.
