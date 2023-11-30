Apple Releases iOS 17.1.2 With Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2, small updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that Apple introduced in September. iOS 17.2.1 and iPadOS 17.2.1 come a few weeks after the release of iOS 17.1.1, another bug fix update.



iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 17.1.2 includes important security fixes. Specifically, the update addresses vulnerabilities that may have been exploited in earlier versions of iOS.

Processing web content may disclose sensitive information. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1. Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.

Apple is already working on a major iOS 17.2 update that is set to come out in December. iOS 17.2 includes the Journal app, changes to the Apple TV app, new Weather widgets, and more, with full details available in our iOS 17.2 guide.