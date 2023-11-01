Apple Music's Lower-Priced Voice Plan No Longer Available
The lower-cost Apple Music Voice Plan was discontinued today, with references to the plans removed from Apple's website in all countries where it was available. Brazilian website MacMagazine was first to alert us to this news.
Priced at $4.99 per month in the U.S., the Voice Plan was designed to let users access Apple Music exclusively through Siri. The plan launched as part of iOS 15.2 in December 2021 in the U.S., Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the U.K.
The primary way to subscribe to the Voice Plan was by asking Siri, and music playback was controlled via Siri too. While the plan provided access to the entire Apple Music catalog with over 100 million songs, it lacked some features available on more expensive plans, such as downloading, spatial audio, and Family Sharing.
It's unclear why the Voice Plan was discontinued, or if existing subscribers to this plan will be able to continue using the plan indefinitely. We've reached out to Apple for comment and we'll update this story if we receive a response.
Top Rated Comments
If Apple is gonna offer a cheap crappy version, it should just be an ad-supported tier.
This plan must have been soooooo frustrating, I can't even believe it was an actual plan.