Belkin Debuts $130 BoostCharge Pro Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch

Belkin this week announced the launch of its latest charging product, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock that is able to charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time.



Available in sand or charcoal colors, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock has an adjustable ‌iPhone‌ charging mount that can be set to multiple viewing angles from 0 to 70 degrees. It is able to hold an ‌iPhone‌ at the correct landscape angle for StandBy to work, plus it can be positioned into a flat charger for charging devices like AirPods.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock includes an official Apple MagSafe charger so it is able to charge compatible ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones at up to 15W. The Apple Watch charging puck is a fast charger so it is able to fast charge the Apple Watch Series 7 and later.

Belkin is selling the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with a 30W USB-C power supply and a 5-foot braided USB-C cable that is color matched to the charger.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock will be available for purchase from Apple starting on November 7. It is priced at $129.95.