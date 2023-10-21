Top Stories: New USB-C Apple Pencil, iPad and iMac Rumors, and More

After a flurry of rumors suggesting we might see some new iPad models this week, a new Apple Pencil turned out to actually be what was in the cards. The new Apple Pencil charges via USB-C, launches early next month, and is the cheapest model in a lineup that now includes three different Apple Pencils.

This week saw some additional rumors about future iPad and iMac models, while we're continuing to hear more about next year's iPhone 16 lineup, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

New Apple Pencil Announced With Hidden USB-C Port and More

Apple this week announced a new lower-cost Apple Pencil that will be sold alongside the original Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil 2. It will be available in early November, with U.S. pricing set at $79.

The new Apple Pencil has a similar design as the Apple Pencil 2, but with a USB-C port hidden under a sliding cap for charging and pairing over a USB-C cable. It is compatible with all iPad models equipped with a USB-C port, including the lower-end iPad 10.

Read our coverage of the new Apple Pencil announcement, our overview of the updated Apple Pencil lineup, and our Apple Pencil buyer's guide for more details.

Apple Possibly Working on Larger iPad Air With 12.9-Inch Display

A confusing new report from supply chain publication DigiTimes suggests Apple may be planning to release a larger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display.

A preview of the report earlier this week indicated that a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air would be coming in the next update to the lineup, presumably alongside an updated 10.9-inch model, but the full article is less clear about the prospects for a 12.9-inch consumer model.

The report confusingly also claims that the next 12.9-inch iPad Pro will revert to traditional LCD backlighting rather than using the more advanced mini-LED backlighting found on the current model, while also mentioning upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays. Stay tuned for additional rumors that will hopefully clear things up.

New 24-Inch iMac Rumored to Launch in 2024

Apple plans to release a new 24-inch iMac in 2024, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The current model with the M1 chip was announced in April 2021 and is now quite old.

If Kuo is accurate, there will not be a new iMac this year. The all-in-one desktop computer is expected to be updated with a faster M3 chip eventually, but no design changes have been rumored for the next model.

Those hoping for a larger iMac may have to wait a bit longer, as Kuo also claims that a 32-inch model with a higher-end mini-LED display won't be coming until 2025.

iPhone 16 Pro Rumor Recap: Larger Displays, Capture Button, 5G Advanced, and More

While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. We recently recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far, so check out the list to learn more.

Key new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models include larger displays, an all-new Capture Button, support for 5G Advanced, and more.

Apple Rumored to Follow ChatGPT With Generative AI Features on iPhone as Soon as iOS 18

Apple plans to start implementing generative AI technology on the iPhone and iPad in late 2024 at the earliest, according to analyst Jeff Pu. This timeframe suggests that generative AI features could be introduced with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Generative AI surged in popularity last year when the company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a chatbot that can respond to questions and other prompts, and Apple has been ramping up its work on similar technology.

