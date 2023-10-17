32-Inch iMac With Mini-LED Display Rumored to Launch in 2025
A higher-end iMac with a mini-LED 32-inch display will come out in 2025, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo does not specify, but this machine could be positioned as an "iMac Pro" to replace the 2017 model that Apple discontinued two years ago.
There have been multiple rumors of a larger iMac over the last couple of years, but the information has been confused with standalone display options and products that Apple ultimately shelved, leading to some confusion over if and when we would see a larger iMac option. The 27-inch iMac was also nixed in 2022.
After the iMac Pro was discontinued, Apple replaced it with the Mac Studio and its matching 27-inch Studio Display, and there has been no sign of a larger iMac since then. It sounds like that is set to change in 2025, with Apple using the same mini-LED technology that has been introduced in the more expensive Pro Display XDR.
At 32 inches, a larger iMac would offer the same dimensions as the 6K Pro Display XDR, which Apple sells for $5,000. As for the design, we could perhaps see slimmer bezels and a machine that is ultimately modeled after the Studio Display, with Apple eliminating the chin, but rumors are not clear on this point.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Top Rated Comments
Or get an iMac if your company is paying for it and its future replacement.