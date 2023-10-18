Apple Pencil Buyer's Guide: Which Model Should You Choose?

by

Apple now offers three different Apple Pencil models at $79, $99, and $129 price points, each with different feature sets. Our guide helps you decide which ‌Apple Pencil‌ is best for you.

Apple Pencil Buyers Guide Feature
Which ‌Apple Pencil‌ you should buy is firstly determined by which iPad model you have. Some ‌iPad‌ models are only compatible with one kind of ‌Apple Pencil‌, while others are compatible with two. If your ‌iPad‌ model only supports one kind of ‌Apple Pencil‌, your buying decision is straightforward. Use the table below to find out which ‌Apple Pencil‌ models your ‌iPad‌ supports:

‌Apple Pencil‌ (first-generation, 2015) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (second-generation, 2018) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB-C, 2023)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first- and second-generation) ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (third-, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation) ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (third-, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation)
‌iPad Pro‌ 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (first-, second-, third-, and fourth-generation) ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (first-, second-, third-, and fourth-generation)
iPad Air (third-generation) ‌iPad Air‌ (fourth- and fifth-generation) ‌iPad Air‌ (fourth- and fifth-generation)
iPad mini (fifth-generation) ‌iPad mini‌ (sixth-generation) ‌iPad mini‌ (sixth-generation)
‌iPad‌ (sixth-, seventh-, eighth-, ninth-, and tenth-generation) ‌iPad‌ (tenth-generation)

Simply put, if your ‌iPad‌ features a Lightning connector, it is only compatible with the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, providing it has ‌Apple Pencil‌ support at all. It will not work with the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ or the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C. If your ‌iPad‌ features a USB-C port, it is compatible with the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C, except the tenth-generation ‌iPad‌, which supports the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C.

It is worth noting that the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ is only compatible with the tenth-generation ‌iPad‌ using a USB-C cable and USB-C to ‌Apple Pencil‌ Adapter. It is not possible to use the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ this way with any other ‌iPad‌ model that has a USB-C port.

All three ‌Apple Pencil‌ models feature "pixel-perfect" precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, but feature different designs, pairing and charging methods, pressure sensitivity capabilities, and more.

‌Apple Pencil‌ (first-generation, 2015) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (second-generation, 2018) ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB-C, 2023)
Glossy finish Matte finish Matte finish
Weighted to prevent rolling Flat edge to prevent rolling and snap to the side of an ‌iPad‌ Flat edge to prevent rolling and snap to the side of an ‌iPad‌
Attaches magnetically for storage, pairing, and charging Attaches magnetically for storage
Removable cap Non-removable sliding cap
Lightning connector USB-C port
Pair and charge via Lightning port or USB-C cable and USB-C to ‌Apple Pencil‌ Adapter Pair and charge wirelessly Pair and charge via USB-C cable
Pressure sensitivity Pressure sensitivity
Supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover on M2 ‌iPad Pro‌ models Supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover on ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ models
Double-tap to change tools
Free engraving option
$99 $129 $79

First-Generation Apple Pencil vs. Apple Pencil With USB-C

Most users should choose the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C. For a price of just $79, the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C provides a good balance of features with a more modern design. It also has the added advantage of being compatible with a wide range of models and will likely work with all new ‌iPad‌ models for many years to come.

It is only worth opting for the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ if you specifically want pressure-sensitivity for activities like illustration, since the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C does not have this feature. Buyers should be aware that this model comes at a $20 premium, requires a USB-C to ‌Apple Pencil‌ Adapter with the tenth-generation ‌iPad‌, and will not be compatible with any future ‌iPad‌ models. It also cannot be magnetically attached to an ‌iPad‌ for storage, features a larger and older design, and has a removable cap over the Lightning connector that's easy to lose.

Second-Generation Apple Pencil vs. Apple Pencil With USB-C

If choosing between the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C, the second-generation model is a better choice on account of its superior feature set, but this requires spending an additional $50. Double-tap to change tools and pressure-sensitivity may be particularly useful additions for illustrators, while the easy pairing and charging on the side of an ‌iPad‌ provides a much better experience than a wired connection with a USB-C cable.

If you have only basic needs for activities like handwriting notes and marking up documents, the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with USB-C is still a great option at a much more affordable price point. It even supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover on the latest ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

Tag: Apple Pencil Guide
Related Forum: iPad Accessories

Popular Stories

ipad green 2

Leaker Claims New 11th-Generation Low-Cost iPad Will Launch Tomorrow

Monday October 16, 2023 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Rumored to Feature These Four Upgrades

Monday October 16, 2023 8:32 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Read Full Article110 comments
Apple Pencil 2

Report: Apple Pencil 3 With Magnetic Tips Likely to Be Announced Instead of New iPads

Sunday October 15, 2023 2:11 pm PDT by
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
Read Full Article129 comments
Apple Pencil USB C sliding cap feature

New Apple Pencil Announced With Hidden USB-C Port and More for $79

Tuesday October 17, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
Read Full Article495 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Four New MacBooks on Schedule for Launch in 2024

Monday October 16, 2023 4:45 am PDT by
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPad mini and Air Feature 2

Apple Rumored to Announce New iPads This Week, But Gurman Says Release 'Won't Happen This Month'

Sunday October 15, 2023 6:09 am PDT by
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
Read Full Article149 comments
anker snowflakes october

Anker's Pre-Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Popular USB-C Accessories

Monday October 16, 2023 8:44 am PDT by
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
Read Full Article15 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Tuesday October 10, 2023 7:23 am PDT by
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumor Recap: Larger Displays, Capture Button, 5G Advanced, and More

Saturday October 14, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Read Full Article225 comments