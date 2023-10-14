iPhone 16 Pro Rumor Recap: Larger Displays, Capture Button, 5G Advanced, and More
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far.
These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:
- Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. The devices are expected to have taller aspect ratios as part of this change. By comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.
- Capture Button: Apple plans to include a new "Capture Button" on all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button, but its purpose is unknown. It has been speculated that it could be a dedicated shutter button for the camera.
- 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens for higher-resolution photos with more detail when shooting in 0.5× mode, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities.
- Wi-Fi 7 support: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will also support Wi-Fi 7, according to Pu. This would enable the devices to send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to offer peak data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps, a 4× increase over Wi-Fi 6E.
- A18 Pro chip: Apple's next-generation A18 Pro chip is expected to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E.
- 5G Advanced: iPhone 16 Pro models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem for faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity, according to Pu. The modem supports the "5G Advanced" standard, which has been described as "the next phase of 5G" and an "evolution towards 6G."
- 5x optical zoom on Pro model: The iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism lens system with 5x optical zoom will expand to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 Pro models in September 2024. Additional details about the devices should surface over the coming months, so be sure to keep tabs on our iPhone 16 roundup for the latest information.
