8 Things to Know About the New Apple Pencil

Monday October 16, 2023 8:44 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard

We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...