Apple iOS Update to Fix iPhone 12 Radiation Levels Approved by French Regulators
Apple has had its software update for iPhone 12 devices in France approved by regulators, after the company threatened to suspend sales of the phones earlier this month due to radiation levels (via Reuters).
In early September, France ordered Apple to halt iPhone 12 sales and "fix" existing devices to bring them into electromagnetic radiation compliance with European standards. The increase in emitted electromagnetic radiation observed over time by regulators appears to have been the result of successive software updates issued by Apple, and was not present when the iPhone 12 was launched in 2020.
The ANFR ordered Apple to "remove the iPhone 12 from the French market from September 12 due to the model exceeding the limit" for electromagnetic absorption by the body. The agency also told Apple to recall every iPhone 12 it has ever sold in the country. Ministers later said that though the radiation level was above the accepted standard, it was not dangerous and people were safe to continue using the phones, local media reported.
Apple later said it would issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France to address the radiation concerns. The French regulator ANFR responded by saying it would test the software update. If it made a difference to the electromagnetic waves the device emitted, ANFR said it would bring the model into compliance with European standards applied in France, and the marketing withdrawal order would be lifted.
Top Rated Comments
Despite the levels of radiation still being safe, there will be some people who will over react to this.
Joking aside if this wasn't present at launch and was later found then at some point Apple's boosted the power of the radios probably to improve signal strength. That pushed them over the limit and now I guess they are going to dial it back down so French iPhone 12 users should expect worse signal.