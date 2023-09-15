Apple to Issue iPhone 12 Software Update in France to Address Radiation Concerns

Apple said on Friday it would issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France to address radiation concerns raised by the country's regulators (via Reuters).



"We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to ‌iPhone 12‌ continuing to be available in France," Apple said in a statement.

"This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern," added the company.

The French regulator ANFR said it would test the software update. If it made a difference to the electromagnetic waves the device emitted, the regulator said it would bring the model into compliance with European standards applied in France, and the marketing withdrawal order would be lifted.

Earlier this week, France ordered Apple to halt ‌iPhone 12‌ sales and "fix" existing devices over fears the devices emit too much electromagnetic radiation.

The ANFR ordered Apple to "remove the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ from the French market from September 12 due to the model exceeding the limit" for electromagnetic absorption by the body. The agency also told Apple to recall every ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ it has ever sold in the country. Apple launched the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ in 2020 and it is still sold across the globe.