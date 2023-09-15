iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extending Into October

by

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into October for many configurations.

iPhone 15 Pro lineup
As of 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max was facing a 2-3 week shipping estimate for many configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus faced shorter to no delays.

Inventory will inevitably continue to tighten for both delivery and Apple Store pickup as the day progresses, so order quickly if you are planning to.

As is common when iPhone pre-orders begin, some customers have encountered errors while attempting to place their orders on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app, amid the influx in demand. The issues will likely resolve as the day progresses.

iPhone 15 Pro models have several new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Pro chip manufactured with a 3nm process, up to 5x optical zoom on the Pro Max model, thinner bezels around the screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, an increased 8GB of RAM, and much more.

The devices will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 22.

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
25 minutes ago at 05:35 am
It's crucial that new iPhones be delivered on launch day since old iPhones worldwide will stop working beyond September 22.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dulcimer Avatar
Dulcimer
24 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Imagine waiting till October for your new 15 Pro ??

Launch day 15 Pro pickup here ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
STOCK411 Avatar
STOCK411
24 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Can’t remember the last time the apple store crashed like this. Wonder if that means interest in the new phones or will be greater than most analysts predicted

Also. If i wanted to order something on a website that would crash i would get Taylor Swift tickets
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Neil Harrison Avatar
Neil Harrison
19 minutes ago at 05:41 am
ordering process gets worse each year....pre order was pointless it kept crashing
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darthbane2k Avatar
darthbane2k
19 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Same as every year. Here's a tip, go into any Apple Store on launch day morning and you will get WHATEVER SKU you want.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BuddyTronic Avatar
BuddyTronic
17 minutes ago at 05:44 am

Imagine waiting till October for your new 15 Pro ??

the horror!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
