iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extending Into October

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into October for many configurations.



As of 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max was facing a 2-3 week shipping estimate for many configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus faced shorter to no delays.

Inventory will inevitably continue to tighten for both delivery and Apple Store pickup as the day progresses, so order quickly if you are planning to.

As is common when iPhone pre-orders begin, some customers have encountered errors while attempting to place their orders on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app, amid the influx in demand. The issues will likely resolve as the day progresses.

iPhone 15 Pro models have several new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Pro chip manufactured with a 3nm process, up to 5x optical zoom on the Pro Max model, thinner bezels around the screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, an increased 8GB of RAM, and much more.

The devices will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 22.