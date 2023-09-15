iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Models Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up.

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Pre Orders Live Feature
Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used Apple's "Get Ready" feature should be able to hit a button to get their orders in without hassle.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 15‌ starts at $799 or $33.29 per month in the United States, while pricing on the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus starts at $899 or $37.45 per month. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is available starting at $999 or $41.62 per month, and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is available starting at $1,199 or $49.95 per month. Pricing will vary depending on country.

The lowest-priced ‌iPhone 15‌, 15 Plus, and 15 Pro Max models have 128GB of storage, but the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max starts with 256GB of storage. Storage upgrades are available for an increased price, with up to 1TB of storage available. Apple is encouraging customers to use trade-in credits to lower the price of the new iPhone models, and it is also promoting carrier deals from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile in the U.S.

All of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are equipped with USB-C ports, the Dynamic Island, a new Ultra Wideband chip, Qualcomm 5G modems, and a range of camera updates. The more affordable ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus have an A16 chip, an aluminum frame, and a frosted glass back, as well as a new 48-megapixel Main camera. There have been updates to Portrait mode, Night mode, and general improvements to image quality thanks to Smart HDR updates.

iPhone 15 Colors
The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models feature a new titanium frame that makes them much lighter than prior-generation models, with titanium also offering increased strength and durability. Apple replaced the mute switch with an Action button that can be customized with a number of functions, and display bezels have been slimmed down.

iphone 15 blue
Pro models are also equipped with a faster A17 Pro chip with major GPU improvements that enable them to play console-level games, and they feature all of the camera improvements from the ‌iPhone 15‌ models, plus more.

Both models have improved Ultra Wide cameras, and while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ still has a 3x Telephoto lens, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max has a new tetraprism mechanism for its Telephoto lens, enabling 5x optical zoom.

iphone 15 blue 2
It's not yet clear on whether there will be shortages of the new ‌iPhone‌ models, but it is a good idea to pre-order right away just in case. There were rumors of production difficulties with the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, so it is possible it will sell out. The 5x zoom lens, the new titanium material, and the A17 Pro chip make it especially enticing.

iPhone 15 USB C Port Keynote
U.S. carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are accepting preorders for the new devices, as are other carriers worldwide. Big box retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have pre-orders available too.

Customers who pre-order one of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models can expect to begin receiving their deliveries on Friday, September 22, the official launch date for the new devices.

