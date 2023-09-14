iPhone 15 Pro Available to Order Tomorrow With These 12 New Features

Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. As usual, the Pro models have a long list of new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, and much more.



Below, we have highlighted 12 new features on the iPhone 15 Pro models:

