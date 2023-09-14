iPhone 15 Pro Available to Order Tomorrow With These 12 New Features
Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. As usual, the Pro models have a long list of new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, and much more.
Below, we have highlighted 12 new features on the iPhone 15 Pro models:
- Lightning has been replaced with a USB-C port for a more universal charging standard and faster data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps.
- All four iPhone 15 models support DisplayPort for up to 4K HDR video mirroring and video output to an external display or TV with a supported USB-C to DisplayPort cable, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices.
- A new titanium frame results in the iPhone 15 Pro models weighing up to 10% less than the iPhone 14 Pro models with a stainless steel frame.
- A customizable Action button replaces the traditional mute switch on previous iPhones. By default, the button is set to toggle between Ring and Silent modes, but it can also be assigned to a different action for quick access to the camera, flashlight, Voice Memos, Shortcuts, Focus modes, and more.
- The new A17 Pro chip enables up to 10% faster CPU performance and up to 20% faster GPU performance compared to the A16 Bionic chip.
- The devices are equipped with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Along with the new A17 Pro chip, extra RAM benefits overall system performance, particularly for multitasking.
- There are thinner bezels around the screen compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models.
- Like the latest Macs and iPad Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro models support Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) for faster wireless speeds and less signal interference.
- The iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively features up to 5x optical zoom.
- The devices are equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. Apple says two iPhones with this chip can connect from 3x farther away.
- The devices feature a more repairable internal design, with a redesigned frame that allows for the back glass panel to be easily removed from the devices. This change was first made to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus last year.
- New colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.
For more details about the devices, read our iPhone 15 Pro roundup.
