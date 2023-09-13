iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Feature More Repairable Design With Removable Back Glass
During its event this week, Apple announced that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a more repairable internal design, with a redesigned frame that allows for the back glass panel to be easily removed from the devices.
Apple already applied this change to the lower-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus last year, making them the first iPhone models that can officially be opened from both the front and back sides of the device for repairs since the iPhone 4S, released in 2011. The internal redesign did not extend to the iPhone 14 Pro models.
Removable back glass will likely result in significantly lower repair fees for iPhone 15 Pro models with cracked back glass for customers without AppleCare+ coverage. Apple's out-of-warranty fees for the more repairable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with back glass damage range from $169 to $199, compared to $499 to $549 for iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple has yet to disclose repair fees for the iPhone 15 series on its website.
iFixit's Kyle Wiens last year said the iPhone 14 represented "the most substantial iPhone redesign" since the iPhone X given the increased repairability. He added that the changes were "such a big deal that it should have been Apple's big announcement—the iPhone has been redesigned from the inside out to make it easier to repair."
The entire iPhone 15 series can be pre-ordered starting this Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and the devices launch on Friday, September 22.
Popular Stories
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...
Update: Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the...
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Top Rated Comments
I'll be curious to see how apple will adapt to the 2027 regulation og having removable batteries.