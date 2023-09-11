Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV.
Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods, accessories, and more.
Watch our video recap of last-minute rumors ahead of Apple's event:
Stay tuned for our in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements this week.
