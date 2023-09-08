iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Most Lightweight Pro Model Since iPhone XS
The widely-rumored titanium frame on Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will make the devices about 10% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max weigh 206 grams and 240 grams, respectively, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices. An approximate 10% weight reduction would result in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max weighing around 185 grams and 216 grams, respectively. This would make the iPhone 15 Pro the lightest Pro model since the iPhone XS, which weighs 177 grams. Likewise, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the lightest Max model since the iPhone XS Max, which weighed 208 grams.
Given that Gurman said the weight reduction will be "about" 10%, the exact figures remain to be seen. If the iPhone 15 Pro ends up being 188 grams or heavier, it would instead be the most lightweight Pro model since the iPhone 11 Pro. In any case, it appears that the upcoming Pro models will be the lightest in several generations of devices.
Pro model weights:
- iPhone X: 174 grams
- iPhone XS: 177 grams
- iPhone 11 Pro: 188 grams
- iPhone 12 Pro: 189 grams
- iPhone 13 Pro: 203 grams
- iPhone 14 Pro: 206 grams
- iPhone 15 Pro: ~185 grams?
Pro Max model weights:
- iPhone XS Max: 208 grams
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: 226 grams
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: 228 grams
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 238 grams
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 240 grams
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: ~216 grams?
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned for our in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements, including in-person coverage from Steve Jobs Theater.
