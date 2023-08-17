Apple May Not Offer Leather Cases for iPhone 15 Lineup
Apple may not release any leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup, according to the Twitter leaker known as "DuanRui."
DuanRui sources information from Chinese social media platforms, often revealing accurate insights into Apple's plans in the process. There is little other information about Apple's apparent move to discontinue leather cases at the current time, but "ShrimpApplePro" and 9to5Mac claim that they have heard the same information from other sources, so the rumor seems worth taking seriously at the current time.
Apple first released a series of leather cases in 2013 alongside the iPhone 5S. A refreshed selection of colors has accompanied every new iPhone model since then, featuring minor design refinements, such as the addition of aluminum buttons and MagSafe. Rather than overtly discontinuing premium case options, it seems likely that Apple could replace leather with an alternative high-end material that is vegan and has a smaller carbon footprint.
